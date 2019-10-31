Three Tri-Cities economic development officials graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute last week, according to a news release from NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership.

Northeast Tennessee Regional Partnership Community Relations Manager Michelle Black, NETREP Vice President of Finance and Administration Ryan Chupa and NETWORKS’ Director of Marketing and Business Development Dana Glenn were among 40 fall session graduates.

The 117-hour certificate program provides a broad spectrum of advanced education for economic development professionals, the release states.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments