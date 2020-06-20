At least two local colleges have announced plans for reopening this fall following the COVID-19 pandemic that abruptly ended in-person classes this spring.
Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon is preparing to start classes on Monday, Aug. 31 and Emory & Henry College in Emory will start Aug. 17. The COVID-19 task forces of both colleges announced the plans this week.
“The overall message to our students and our community is that we’re ready for you,” said Dr. Adam Hutchison, president of Virginia Highlands. “We’re working hard to design course delivery options that are as flexible as feasibly possible.”
For courses and degree plans that work well with online course delivery, robust online options will be available. However, because of the importance of hands-on learning, lab-based courses as well as technical and occupational programs at VHCC will include on-campus and hybrid instruction, according to a news release. Examples include biology, chemistry, music, diesel mechanics, welding, HVACR, machining, electrical, CDL, administration of justice, horticulture, nursing, medical assisting, radiography, EMT/EMS, pharmacy tech and phlebotomy.
“We’ll be following all guidelines and prioritizing safety, which means the on-campus experience will include smaller in-person class sizes, increased person-to-person distancing in classrooms and common areas, as well as new signage and extra attention to cleaning measures,” said Hutchison. “Our priority will be the safety of our students, faculty and employees while continuing to give students a quality education at VHCC.”
Emory & Henry plans to complete classes by Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The amended calendar ensures that the college completes a full semester of instruction, meeting all requirements for class days and other directives of the Department of Education, and provides that students do not have to travel and return to campus after the holiday, avoiding the concerns over a resurgence of the virus in the late fall, the release states.
The fall semester at E&H will be divided into two seven-week terms, based upon the student’s current class schedule.
“Our goal is to provide the distinctive quality educational experience that Emory & Henry students value and have come to expect,” said Provost Michael Puglisi. “In preparing for fall classes, faculty are taking into account the need to be flexible, adaptive and creative regarding the uncertain situation.”
Officials at both colleges said they plan to continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow federal, state and local guidelines.
