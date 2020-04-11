BRISTOL, Tenn. — John “Pappy” Hawthorne cannot recall the last time he failed to attend a Sunday morning Easter service.
“Only when I was sick,” said Hawthorne, 77, who has since 1974 attended Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Tennessee.
On Sunday, he and his wife Lula Ray Hawthorne will attend Easter Sunday services at 11 a.m. from their living room as they watch Eastern Heights’ livestream.
“It’s live,” Hawthorne said, “and we’ll watch it.”
Christian tradition takes a considerable hit come Easter Sunday in Bristol as throughout the world. From the Birthplace of Country Music to the birthplace of Christ, church pews emptied of worshippers greet Sunday as few, if any, prior Easter Sundays have.
Yet Easter Sunday services will carry on. Legions of local churches plan to stream Easter programs to all who can and wish to access them. Look to the internet. And read onward.
“We have services for Saturday night at 7:30 and on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m.,” said Sarah Lyon Hess, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bristol, Virginia. “We’ve been doing online services since the 15th of March, so we’ve been doing this for a little while.”
Then there’s Virginia Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. Yes, they plan to stream their Easter service, which they’ve scheduled for 6 p.m. today. As with a smattering of churches, they will also offer a drive-in service. Folks can simply drive to the church, park and listen.
“We ask all who attend to stay in their car,” said Mike Tyson, pastor of Virginia Avenue Baptist. “We have a speaker, but they can tune in to 88.9 on the FM dial.”
Tyson, who bears no relation to the former heavyweight boxing champ of the same name, said the church has earned excellent response to its drive-in church option.
“People love it,” Tyson said. “We can see their faces, wave at each other. We had about 80 cars last week, which is about 160 to 200 people.”
But why will Virginia Avenue present its Easter service today and not Sunday? Simple, actually.
“Because it’s going to pour down the rain on Easter Sunday,” Tyson said. “We don’t want anyone electrocuted.”
Meanwhile, it’s a new day — for now.
“Easter Sunday is a special, special thing every year,” said Oles Miller, an elder and worship leader of Edgemont Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Tennessee.
Miller spoke of the impact and import relative to the meaning of Easter. It heralds the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In the Christian calendar, Easter Sunday is the most important day of the year.
Futhermore, various realms of social significance and tradition accompany the essence of Easter Sunday. For one, it brings families and friends and neighbors and strangers together under the Christian banner as one.
“It’s really significant,” Miller, 77, said. “That’s our time with each other. We need that. With streaming of services, we don’t have that fellowship of being with one another, but it’s important that we can have the services.”
Think of the differences. There’ll be no Easter bonnets or hats upon the heads of grandmothers, mothers or daughters come Sunday — at least not while in a church. No actual human gatherings for Easter morning sunrise services. No large family dinners at local restaurants. No communal Easter egg hunts.
Drastic times yield drastic circumstances that lead to drastic realities. Yet there’s hope. Courtesy livestreams and the ability to archive the feeds to watch later, perhaps more people will watch Easter services than ever before.
“I hope,” Miller said. “I hope.”
Hope encircles, grasps and embraces the centralized point of streaming church services. As when preachers address congregations gathered in sanctuaries, they hope to reach as many people as possible — which makes livestreams of services particularly potentially formidable.
“We’re a very small church at St. Thomas,” said the Rev. Boyd Evans III of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Abingdon.
St. Thomas will not have an Easter Sunday service of its own. Instead, they will tap into and stream a service at 11:15 a.m. from the Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church of the United States.
Nonetheless, since the darkening of churches amid COVID-19, Evans has streamed services. For instance, St. Thomas will stream an Easter vigil tonight at 8 p.m. Evans will do so with his iPhone, which he mounts on a tripod for optimal results.
“Just this last week, a friend in Nazareth tuned in,” Evans, 53, said. “People from all over the world can tune in. People are hungry for this.”
Still, challenges enumerate.
“Our church is really struggling with not being able to see and be with each other,” Evans said. “We’re a small but very loving church. It’s tough. It’s very tough.”
Yet consider this. Had a similar pandemic struck in, say, the pre-technological and online years of 1985, Christians would have had a dearth of opportunities on Easter or any other Sunday.
“Oh, my goodness,” Miller said, “It would have been dark.”
Regardless of isolation, shattering of traditions and society’s currently elongated pause of day-to-day normalcy, hope lives. Several pastors referenced Easter and Christ’s resurrection as prime examples of hope even in the midst of panoramic tumult.
“My faith in God still gives me hope,” Evans said. “My faith in God tells us that God is with us. God is with us in our difficulties and God is with us in our suffering.”
So for now, we remain sequestered from our neighbors and loved ones. Bristol to New York City to San Francisco have turned to tumbleweed towns. We hunker, we hope.
“It’s a new day, brother,” Hawthorne said, “at least for now.”
