BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council approved the fiscal year 2021 budget on its first reading at its regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting.
As it stands, the proposed budget totals $135.5 million, an increase of $14.4 million, or 12%, from the current budget. Under the plan, the property tax rate will be set at the current level of $2.16 per $100 of assessed value. City water sanitary sewer, solid waste and stormwater fees will also stay the same.. The city expects to draw $384,000 from its general fund balance, which currently totals $15.4 million, to make up for some tax revenue streams impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Bill Sorah said the city amends its budget on an annual basis and expects the city will amend the 2021 budget once they see the state of tax revenues in the next fiscal year.
“I think most local governments are looking at budget proposals in exactly that fashion,” Sorah said.
The city’s portion of the budget totals $73.6 million, an increase of $11.6 million, or 19%, from the previous year. Planned projects for 2021 include the design phase of the Beaver Creek South Greenway Project, reconstruction of a section of East Cedar Street, relocation of Island Road and an expansion to the Steele Creek Nature Center. About $97,000 is budgeted by the city to help pay for school resource officers at the city’s five elementary schools.
Funding for the school district would total $61.9 million, an increase of nearly $3 million from the 2020 fiscal year budget.
In other business, City Council voted to extend the sewer agreement between the city and Sullivan County by eight years, to allow the completion of the Weaver Pike area sewer project. In 1996, the county, Bristol, Bluff City and Kingsport entered the 25-year agreement, which guides sanitary sewer expansion into unincorporated areas of the county. Because the agreement will expire in 2021, well before the three-phase Weaver Pike project would be completed, the resolution will extend the agreement Dec. 31, 2029. Sullivan County has also approved extending the agreement. Kingsport and Bluff City still need to vote on the issue.
City Council also voted in favor of adopting a new economic incentives program policy. The city already has an economic incentives program in place, but the new policy will add various updates, including a scoring system for payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) incentive applications.
The new policy also outlines special strategic development areas along Volunteer Parkway where the city could offer PILOT incentives to projects that would not generally qualify in order to spur mixed-use commercial-residential development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.