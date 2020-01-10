A group of ten Northeast Tennessee residents has filed an appeal in its antitrust case against Ballad Health.
Earlier today, an attorney for the ten, filed the appeal with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio, according to an email message.
A federal judge in Greeneville last month dismissed the case, saying the plaintiffs hadn't shown proof of harm.
The case, filed last spring, alleges three members of the Ballad Health board of directors had a conflict of interest because they also oversaw ETSU Physicians Group, which is alleges is a Ballad competitor.
