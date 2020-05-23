The Appalachian Trail is slowly reopening, but officials are still urging people to reconsider hikes.
The National Forest opened a series of trailheads and access points to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail on Friday, according to a news release. Forest units from Georgia to Virginia are participating in the coordinated reopening.
To enjoy the trail responsibly, the National Forest asks visitors to avoid congregating at parking areas, refrain from gathering in large groups and maintain a 6-foot distance from others, especially when passing other hikers, the release states.
Visitors are urged to follow all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While work continues opening trails and roads, staffing may remain limited to encourage safe distancing. The Forest Service said this may also cause a delay in rescue operations.
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which maintains the trail with government agencies and organizations, said it continues to recommend hikers stay at home and away from the trail but understands many are considering hikes as states alter stay-at-home orders.
Before heading out on a hike, the ATC asks that if anyone is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 to stay home. The ATC also said hikers should follow recommendations and carry a mask and hand sanitizer.
“The trail will be there, through this crisis, and beyond,” the ATC said. “Make sure you are safe and healthy now, and in the future, to enjoy all it has to offer.”
