ABINGDON, Va. — Appalachian Sustainable Development has been awarded $20,000 from Grow Appalachia.
This grant can now be used to expand ASD’s Grow Your Own program, which is in its seventh year and empowers families to grow their own food and earn income from home-grown produce sales, said ASD’s marketing director, Sylvia Crum.
“This grant funding is important because it funds work in Appalachia and not everyone does,” Crum said. “This funder is out of Berea, Kentucky, so they, too, are in Appalachia and have a good understanding of the challenges folks here face.”
Since 2012, participants in the Grow Your Own program have produced more than 140,000 pounds of produce, Crum said.
For this, ASD provides seasonally appropriate training, technical support, seeds, plants, tools and tilling services to program participants.
Hands-on workshops teach families basic nutrition, how to plan, plant, grow, cook and preserve home-grown produce.
Market gardening families learn how to supplement their income through sales of their harvests, according to Crum.
Home gardeners also grow food for their households and share their bounty with neighbors and local food banks, Crum said.
“We are expanding to give folks more ways to participate and help us grow the program,” said Chelsea Goulding, ASD’s agriculture education program manager.
“By doing so, they see how and where they can fit into the local food system,” Goulding said. “As we look forward, all of our food access programs will have a focus on ‘a lifetime of healthy eating.’ We will meet folks where they are and provide them with effective tools for health, wellness and financial success.”
Thanks to the grant money, in 2020, the expanded program will include activities and opportunities designed to give participants more entrepreneurial experience, increased networking opportunities and bridges to employment in the agriculture field, Crum said.
In turn, ASD will recruit 20 families that will attend a variety of workshops and demonstrations at one of two teaching sites at Abingdon Faith in Action (FIA) Demonstration Garden and the Sullivan County Public Library Community Garden, Crum said.
“By helping families grow their own food, we are fighting poor health and food insecurity in a real way,” Crum said.
Ten or more families per teaching site will break new ground as home gardeners, growing food to feed their families. At least five families will participate as market gardeners to help diversify existing market produce stands, Crum said.
These families will work together to aggregate produce for sale and manage the stand on a rotational basis.
Five third-year individual gardeners per site will participate in a developing mentor program. Mentors will assist with workshop preparation, provide hands-on gardening and food production demonstrations and conduct basic site visits for new gardeners, Crum said.
Fourth-year participants may attend workshops, demonstrations and volunteer hours but will no longer receive supplies or be required to report harvests.
Past experience is not necessary, and a limited number of scholarships and fee waivers are available, Crum said.
A first-year fee of $20 per family is required at the time of enrollment. Second-year participants will be charged a $15 per family renewal fee.
“The public benefits from this program because we work with individual families in communities, large and small,” Crum said. “Our clients actually get the chance to grow food for themselves. When we work with them, they often explain how they begin to feel empowered and capable through education and workshops we provide.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.