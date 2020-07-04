MARION, Va. — The door to what one artist calls Marion’s heartbeat is open.
Those who exhibit pieces of their spirits inside hope that many in the community will cross the threshold and absorb the wonders — maybe even take some beauty home.
While the pandemic has kept the doors to the Appalachian Spirit Gallery closed until recently and continues to present operational challenges, many of the nonprofit’s members immersed themselves in their art during the shutdown.
The gallery is bursting with artwork in a variety of media. Paintings hang on the walls. Felted animals peek out from window sills. Jewelry drapes down against old wood. Silk scarves transformed through eco printing await wearers. Wooden toys are ready for young hands. Photography captures the wonder of Smyth County.
Anne Hull, a gallery member and coordinator, said it’s been exciting to see what the artists created during the shutdown. “Everybody produced a lot,” she noted.
Some of the artists tried new techniques. Hull tried her hand at cookie decorating and the eco printing, which uses natural items such as leaves and flowers to leave their imprint and color on the fabric. Others got to try new ways of working.
Some time ago, Karen Chamberlain was visiting the Amish country of Pennsylvania with several friends. She bought a new quilt pattern. The art form is nothing new for the Marion resident. She’s been quilting for more than 40 years.
However, this pattern was complicated. Her friends asked Chamberlain: “When will you ever have time?
She remembered replying that it would make a good winter project.
“Little did I know,” said the longtime member of the New Tradition Quilt Guild.
She named the work her “Corona Quilt,” or, with a laugh, “COVID Crazy.”
The artwork bursts with color. Chamberlain said she’s seen the pattern done with black and white fabric or in red, white and blue, but in the midst of the pandemic she wanted “all colors.”
Since she couldn’t visit a fabric store, the quilt’s colors also depended on what materials she had at home.
Chamberlain has witnessed quilts move from utilitarian projects necessary to keep families warm to artwork. She noted that her maternal grandmother made quilts from feed bags. She also sewed her daughter’s clothes and crocheted — all items for use. Her paternal grandmother knitted, making clothing for her seven children.
By the 1970s, Chamberlain noted that fabrics were transitioning to floral patterns, becoming more folksy. Then, as the new millennium arrived, bright, colorful Batiks arrived on the scene.
Chamberlain loves Batiks, which were made popular by Bali Fabrics but have since been picked up by all fabric makers. The fabric is woven so tightly that she’s even made a few masks from it.
Of quilting, Chamberlain said, “It’s been a labor of love all my life.”
But, never before, had she been able to devote six to seven hours a day to a quilt. She found her quilting to be a gift.
As the pandemic shutdown deepened, Chamberlain found herself grieving that “everything I’m part of” was taken away — church, her book club, the Book & Study group, the library, the wellness center.
“You get really bummed. It’s just sad,” she said.
As she contemplated her quilt, Chamberlain decided with colors to look at all day and music playing in the background, she’d be OK.
“We find ways to make it better,” she said, noting that quilting is kind of like putting together LEGOs or “building a puzzle.”
The baker also tried her hand at sourdough bread and she declared, “My yard has never looked better.”
Today, the 40”x80” Corona quilt hangs in the Main Street gallery. She doesn’t plan to sell the artwork, but she’s happy to share the creation with others.
Chamberlain isn’t the only artist to craft out of materials on hand.
Dan Scott composed one of his marquetry works from 50 different woods. On his Facebook page, he wrote that the artwork “is entirely created from scraps from my other projects or cast offs from other sources. I use it to the bones.”
While Scott typically just gives his art pieces a descriptive title rather than a name, this one he dubbed “Diversity.”
“Most of the time,” he said, “I am crafting something that is pretty, not creating something that has an underlying thought. This piece is composed of 50 different woods from all over the world, working together to make something ‘more.’ It comprises several different artistic styles, again working together to make something ‘more.’ This seems an appropriate message in 2020. Thus ‘Diversity’ (or as I tend to think in my head from Star Trek, IDIC - Infinite Diversity, Infinite Combinations).”
Scott donated Diversity to the gallery for its first of its monthly online auctions to raise money to support its operation. Traditionally, the gallery hosts a monthly art walk, but this year physical distancing requirements would make that impossible on the gallery’s small lawn and porch.
With the help of the town of Marion, The Bank of Marion and other supporters, Hull said, the gallery has operated for more than 15 years and she declared, “We are not going to let the pandemic close our doors now.”
Hull expressed gratitude to Scott for the donation of his work. She’s also been encouraged watching his artistic talents emerge later in life and seeing his enthusiasm for artwork. “It’s been good for us old artists to see someone so excited.”
Hull, a multi-talented artist herself, said Scott is “just one example of what a wonderful artist and friend we have displaying work at the gallery.”
The auction of Diversity is under way now, concluding Aug. 3.
Bids can be made through the private message features of Appalachian Spirit Gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The message should include your bid and contact information.
The high bidder will be notified on Aug. 3 and can make arrangements to come to the gallery to pay their donation and pick up the artwork or for shipping.
Hull noted that under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, the bid/donation amount is a tax deductible donation regardless of whether the individual itemizes their taxes or not.
In addition to the online auction, the artists have also donated a variety of artwork from which individuals can choose for each $20 donation made to Appalachian Spirit Gallery.
Chamberlain celebrated Hull and her commitment to the gallery, saying, “She’s been a wonderful inspiration.”
As for the gallery, the longtime artist said, “It is definitely one of the treasures of Marion, like a heartbeat.”
