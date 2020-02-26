The Appalachian Regional Commission will host a series of public meetings to develop a strategic plan, including one April 30 in Abingdon.

The commission will host Envision Appalachia, a series of public input sessions for ARC’s strategic plan, according to a written statement. The meetings are to identify critical opportunities and challenges facing Appalachia’s economic future to help ARC develop a five-year strategic plan.

The session is scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are open to the public and free to attend. Preregistration is required and can be completed at www.arc.gov/strategicplan. In addition to these public events, ARC is collecting input via a public survey.

