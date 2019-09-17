The Appalachian Regional Commission recently designated about $284,000 in federal funds for skills training and economic development in Southwest Virginia, according to a news release Tuesday from U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.
The funding includes $240,000 for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to help administer the state’s ARC program, which is involved in a broad range of issues from economic development and infrastructure to education and health care. These funds will support technical assistance for ARC initiatives and salaries and benefits for nine staff members, the release stated. About $44,000 is being provided to Pulaski for creating a plan for a training center.
