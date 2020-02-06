2 p.m. UPDATE:
Appalachian Power now reports power has been restored to more than 1,000, About 3,500 across its service area still without power.
Original story
Appalachian Power reports scattered power outages across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, in conjunction with today's storms. More than 4,600 were without power just before 2 p.m.
About 500 people are without power in Buchanan County, with outages reported east of Big Rock and east of Grundy, according to the utility providers website.
More than 200 are without power near Bee in Dickenson County.
Most customers are expected to have power restored by this evening.
Other outages are reported along state Route 718 near Damascus and along Mays Branch Road in Washington County; east of Hiltons and east of Dungannon in Scott County; and east o Shannon Gap Road near Hungry Mother Park in Smyth County and state Route 601 in Wythe County, due to a tree across a power line.
Service has also affected a few homes along South Chapel Road in Johnson County Tennessee and there are scattered outages in Sullivan County, including in Kingsport.
