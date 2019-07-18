APPALACHIA, Va. — An Appalachia man, who works with the town Police Department, has been arrested on three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
The Virginia State Police arrested Benjamin R. Lawson, 46, on Wednesday evening after opening an investigation earlier in the day, according to VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
A criminal complaint filed in Wise County says a girl told police that Lawson came into her bedroom and started touching her. The girl told him to stop and he continued, the complaint adds.
The complaint said the man touched the girl after being told to stop on two additional occasions.
Lawson, who was in a custodial relationship with the girl, is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing.