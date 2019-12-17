Journeys End 01

Joseph and Mary (Nick Meredith and Olivia D’Avella) lead the annual Journey’s End procession down State Street on Tuesday evening.

Mary and Joseph traveled in the bitter cold Tuesday evening through downtown Bristol during the annual Journey’s End event.

Hosted by Believe in Bristol, Journey’s End is Bristol’s interpretation of the Latino tradition of Las Posadas, or the Inns. Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem is recreated in the Twin City as they go from inn to inn seeking lodging, and the final inn welcomes them and celebrates their arrival.

This year — the 21st time Journey’s End has been held in Bristol — Mary and Joseph were portrayed by Olivia D’Avella and Nick Meredith.

Joseph and Mary (Nick Meredith and Olivia D'Avella) stop to sing along with the Highlands Youth Ensemble during the annual Journey's End procession down State Street on Tuesday evening.

Participants began their journey at the Downtown Center about 6 p.m. as the wind blew and the temperature hovered in the low 30s. Individuals were provided candles, although the wind made them impossible to light.

After Meredith, who also portrayed Joseph in 2018, and D’Avella performed a duet, the participants made stops at the Shanghai Chinese Restaurant, the Cameo Theatre, the Stateline Bar & Grille, Cranberry Lane, Bloom Café & Listening Room and the Paramount Center for the Arts.

At each stop, Joseph and the crowd asked for lodging.

“Let us in! Let us in!” they said.

Mary and Joseph (Olivia D’Avella and Nick Meredith) lead the procession during the annual Journey’s End on State Street on Tuesday evening.

Each time, except for the last, however, they were told: “Go away! Go away!”

At the end, Joseph and the crowd were told: “Enter, blessed pilgrims! My house is your own. Praise be to God on his throne! Please come in! Please come in!”

The participants and local church choral groups sang along the route.

Individuals from Central Presbyterian Church were stationed at the Cameo Theatre on State Street. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Ann Aichinger, coordinated Journey’s End.

Joseph and Mary (Nick Meredith and Olivia D'Avella) stop to sing along with Central Presbyterian Church singers during the annual Journey's End procession down State Street on Tuesday evening.

Aichinger said she previously took part in a similar but smaller event in North Carolina. During that event, participants would go from classroom to classroom within a church.

Aichinger described Journey’s End as a “wonderful thing” for Bristol as churches and businesses come together. Along the route, many people joined the participants.

David and Debbie McLeish of Dreamland Alpacas provided alpacas for the journey through downtown.

