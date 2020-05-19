The news was not unexpected, but many people still felt sadness as they learned that the annual Hungry Mother Festival has been canceled for 2020.
The decision wasn’t easy for the Art League of Marion, the event host, which had never canceled the festival in its nearly five decades of existence. Organizers had long been working to select exhibitors and prepare for the festival that attracts thousands of people to Marion and Hungry Mother State Park each year.
However, the Art League issued a statement Wednesday that said, “With the impact of the COVID-19 virus, we believe it is the proper and responsible decision to make in order to protect all individuals involved with the festival, our community, and visitors.”
The league went on “to thank everyone that helps make the festival come together into an award-winning event. We are both disappointed and sad that we had to make this difficult decision.”
Alice Hauver, of the Art League, said, “We have persevered and survived torrential rains, high winds, as well as extreme heat and cold. One year the gift shop sold every long sleeve shirt and sweatshirt they had. But we did not feel we could assure the safety of exhibitors, volunteers, food vendors, entertainers, and visitors and made the decision to cancel it.”
The league has every hope of the anticipated July event of arts and crafts, shopping, food and entertainment returning next year. “We are optimistic that the 2021 Festival will be amazing,” said the organization’s statement.
The art league is notifying exhibitors, vendors and entertainers to discuss the options for 2021. Hauver said of those who have been contacted, “their responses have all been positive about our decision and they are looking forward to participating in a super festival in 2021.”
2020 would have marked the festival’s 47th year. It is the longest-running festival in a Virginia State Park.
Now a Crooked Road Affiliate Festival, the event was started by a small group of local women who were stymied in their outdoor painting activity by rain. They decided Hungry Mother State Park was the perfect place to put on an arts-and-crafts festival.
Festival proceeds assist in providing college scholarships to Smyth County students continuing their education in visual art, music and theater; sponsor a county-wide high school art show; promote and support a variety of community programs for the arts; and fund improvements and art programs at Hungry Mother State Park.
Hauver acknowledged that “the cancellation unfortunately will cause us to modify our support of the arts in the community. Our high school art show at the library was modified to a virtual show with only seniors’ art work printed … in your paper and also displayed on our website, hungrymotherfestival.com. College scholarships have been reduced. We will not be able to provide funds for special projects at the park or in the community.”
However, Hauver declared, “There will be no impact on our ability to have a super show in 2021.”
Typically held the same weekend as the festival is Marion Downtown’s annual chili cook-off, which is bookended by concerts and other entertainment.
Marion Downtown’s Alex Veatch said officials will announce a decision about those events by the end of business on Monday, June 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.