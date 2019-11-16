For the 12th consecutive year, a local program is striving to make the holiday season a bit brighter for homeless service veterans.
The 12th annual homeless veterans Christmas care package drive began on Veterans Day and continues through Dec. 17. Founder and organizer April Taylor Barnes said the need remains great even though the number of homeless veterans in this region has declined in recent years.
“There are still a lot of homeless veterans on the streets,” Barnes said. “I think the numbers of folks have gone down at the VA Medical Center in the domiciliary because these folks are getting help and there are some great programs out there helping veterans. I think this will always be an opportunity for us to give back to those who’ve served our country.”
To participate, people are asked to fill a reusable shopping bag for either a man or woman with items including fleece blankets, gloves, scarves, knit caps, socks, personal hygiene products, note pads, games, hard candy, puzzles, playing cards and Bibles.
Barnes, a Nashville recording artist and Love 97.3 FM radio personality, started the Christmas care package program to honor service members who are struggling. It serves hundreds of veterans at the VA Medical Center in Johnson City and other homeless shelters across the region, including the Haven of Rest and Salvation Army in Bristol, Tennessee.
In 2018, there were more than 7,800 homeless people statewide in Tennessee, including more than 740 veterans, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. Virginia had almost 6,000 homeless, including 485 veterans statewide.
“The first year we put them in shoeboxes, and we had 900. But we outgrew the shoeboxes, and Food City has always been great to donate canvas grocery bags,” Barnes said.
The response is typically overwhelming, she said.
“People go above and beyond when they put these bags together. I have a suggested list, but these bags are overflowing with love,” Barnes said. “People will fill backpacks instead of the reusable grocery sacks. … After 12 years people remember it so, without even asking, they start bringing the bags in. They’re just so used to doing it.”
Bags may be dropped off at three Tri-Cities locations, including the National Guard Armory, 611 Bluff City Highway in Bristol, Tennessee; Clear Creek Golf Club, 732 Harleywood Road, Bristol, Virginia; and Good Samaritan Ministries, 100 N. Roan St., Johnson City.
“Last year, we started with Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City. They assist homeless veterans every single day. We made them one of our drop-off points, so whatever is brought to them, I let them keep. That’s been a blessing,” Barnes said.
The deadline is Dec. 17. After that, bags will be distributed to the Veteran’s Administration domiciliary in Johnson City and area shelters.
