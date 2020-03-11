WISE, Va. — The annual community health fairs scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Wise County have been canceled as a precaution due to the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

The Health Wagon is taking every measure possible to prevent a local outbreak of a novel coronavirus that has not been previously identified and is spread by person to person contact via respiratory droplets, according to a news release from the Health Wagon.

“As a provider, I feel it is in the best interest of the communities to cancel the health screening events as a precautionary measure due to it being declared and upgraded to pandemic status,” said Health Wagon President and CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson.

Ballad Health will be present Thursday at Valley View Freewill Baptist Church in Clintwood to do scheduled mammograms by appointment only. Individuals with a Friday mammogram appointment can be seen on Thursday at Valley View church.

The Health Wagon and Appalachian Miles for Smiles will also be at Valley View Freewill Baptist Church on Thursday to do ultrasounds and dental.

