Annual back-to-school event offers free backpacks, supplies

Harry Anderson II stood in the shade of a tree in Breedlove-Charles Park in Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, surrounded by families sitting in lawn chairs munching on slices of pizza and kids running down a hill to nearby bouncy houses. A DJ played music from under a nearby tent and parked cars lined the sides of adjacent streets.
As hundreds flocked to the park, Anderson saw the work he and nearly 75 volunteers put into a “Day in the Park” pay off.
The annual event — which celebrated its 34th anniversary this weekend — offers kids free backpacks and school supplies as they prepare to head back to their classrooms this month. Free food and haircuts, and a dance contest, were also part of the event.
“It’s a pretty good turnout,” said Anderson, 65, who founded the event. “We’ve got over 1,000 backpacks.”
Anderson and his wife, Marilyn, collected hundreds of donated backpacks at their home in the weeks leading up to Day in the Park. Some people also donated money to go toward purchasing backpacks.
“We had some generous people that came by. Some of them brought like 30 backpacks, 20 backpacks,” he said.
The event has become a tradition not only for the Anderson family, but for others in the community as well.
Veda Delaney, 64, of Bristol, Virginia, sat at a nearby table and said she’s attended for a number of years. She was there with her family and said she liked that kids could get free snacks.
“We just chill out, talk, have a good time,” said Jamie Stafford, 43, of Bristol, Virginia. He was at Day in the Park with family, including his son and granddaughter, he said.
Michelle Robinson, 35, of Bristol, Virginia, said the annual event is part of her back to school routine with her 10-year-old daughter, Savannah.
They’ve attended since Savannah entered kindergarten and her daughter is now getting ready for fifth grade, Robinson said. They picked up a number of free goodies Saturday, like some Cap’n Crunch cereal and Milky Way bars, and looked forward to the free backpack later in the day.
Asked about her favorite part of the event, Savannah said, “icies!” before walking over to some nearby children. Robinson said her daughter enjoyed a snow cone and bouncy houses earlier.
Numerous organizations and businesses volunteered their time and donated food and supplies, among other things, to Saturday’s event. The Day in the Park website lists Pepsi, Bristol Virginia Parks and Recreation and Bristol Virginia Public Schools as some of the groups involved.
Pointing toward a large truck filled with backpacks, Anderson said he was looking forward to giving them out.
“It’s full of them, so the kids are not gonna run out — if they do, I’ve got some backup, too,” he said.