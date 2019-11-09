Shelter Information

» Hours of operation: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; Friday and Saturday. The shelter is closed Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

» Address: 380 Massengill Road, Blountville, Tennessee

» Phone: 423-279-2741

» Online: www.animalshelter-sullivancounty.org

» Adoption special this weekend: $35 for one cat or kitten or $55 for two cats or kittens

» Needed supplies: Wet cat and kitten food; dry Purina Complete Cat Chow; Purina Kitten Chow; bleach; laundry detergent; non-clumping cat litter

» Amazon wish list: amzn.to/2CmWtWf

If You Go

» What: Adoption events

» Where: PetSmart, 16760 Highlands Center Blvd., Bristol, Virginia

» When: Today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dogs and cats from the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County; Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. , cats only.