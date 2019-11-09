BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is full and Executive Director Cindy Holmes hopes folks will step up to adopt or help foster animals.
On Friday, there were 95 cats and kittens and 57 dogs housed in the shelter as well as 20 cats and 20 dogs in foster homes.
“We are maxed out with current fosters and current kennel space,” Holmes said. “We are, unfortunately, in a danger zone. We are reaching out to the community to come adopt, foster, volunteer or donate needed supplies.”
Holmes attributes the increase in animals to people surrendering their pets before the holidays and travel season and to a “notable” increase in the number of hounds and hunting breeds that are running at large and not being reclaimed, she said. Many young kittens are also still being brought in.
The shelter has been on managed intake since August, meaning appointments must be made by owners who want to surrender their animals. There’s been a large uptick in appointments being made in the past week that has booked appointments three weeks out and created a wait list, Holmes said. Space is always reserved for animals that are picked up by animal control officers.
All animals at the shelter are up to date on vaccinations and flea and de-worming treatments and have been spayed or neutered. Every animal is also microchipped before leaving the shelter.
