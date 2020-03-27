BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Angela Boswell, the grandmother of deceased Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell, told authorities that she was at her father’s home and didn’t take anything, but she’s been arrested on felony burglary and theft charges.
The woman was arrested Thursday after her father reported someone entered his home Wednesday by prying open the door. Two televisions, two weapons and an electric handsaw were taken from the home.
Boswell had not lived with her father in two or three months, the father said. He said she was not welcome back, an affidavit states.
Deputies arrested Boswell, 42, after speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. Another person, Chad Fields, 37, is also wanted in the case.
Boswell appeared in General Sessions Court on Friday morning and was given $50,000 bond. A new court date is scheduled for April 9, but that could be done by video due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman was out on bond at the time of her arrest. She was previously accused of possessing a stolen vehicle, which had been sought during the search for Evelyn in February.
The office of Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus filed a motion Friday to revoke or increase Boswell’s bond in the stolen vehicle case “due to her continuing criminal activity.” The motion asks the court to set bond “in an amount not less than twice that which is customarily set for the offense charged.”
Evelyn’s body was found March 6 on property in Blountville. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and SCSO continue to investigate the death. The child’s mother, Megan Boswell, is also currently incarcerated on a filing false report charge.
