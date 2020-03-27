BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Bond was set Friday at $50,000 for Angela Boswell, who was arrested Thursday after authorities said she broke into her parents' home in Sullivan County.

Boswell, 42, the grandmother of deceased Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell, the subject of a recent Amber Alert, faces charges of aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility, and possession of counterfeit money.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said witnesses on Wednesday told them that Angela Boswell and Chad Fields went to the home of David Jones, the woman's father, and pried open the door. 

Her father told authorities that several items, including two televisions, two weapons and an electric handsaw, were taken from the home, according to an affidavit.

The woman was arrested Thursday and appeared in General Sessions Court on Friday morning. The judge set bond and a new date has been scheduled for April 9.

Boswell told deputies that she was at the home, but did not take anything.

Evelyn Boswell, the woman's granddaughter, had been missing since December, according to family. Her body was discovered on property in Blountville on March 6. The death remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and SCSO.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

