In this Monday photo, Angela Boswell appears in Wilkes County District Court in Wilkesboro, N.C. Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Mae Boswell, a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert. The child's grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested last week in North Carolina on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler's disappearance, Wilkes County Sheriff's Lt. Logan Kerr said. 

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Angela Boswell, the grandmother of missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell, has been released from the Sullivan County jail.

The woman was arrested last week in Wilkes County, North Carolina when she was found in a stolen vehicle, authorities said. 

Evelyn is still missing.

