UPDATE: An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday after authorities began searching for a missing 15-month-old Blountville, Tennessee, child who was last seen by family members in late 2019, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Wednesday about 8 p.m., hours after the Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help finding 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office received a referral about the child from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. Detectives were told the child had not been seen by “certain family members” in approximately two months, since late November or early December 2019.
The TBI said the child was last seen on Dec. 26, 2019, and was wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.
Capt. Andy Seabolt said detectives immediately began working on the case Tuesday.
“We are unsure as to what family has seen her and has not,” Seabolt said Wednesday. “Our investigators are working diligently to get the facts in this case.”
He said many interviews are yet to be conducted, and people still need to be tracked down. Detectives are looking at every possible angle, he said.
The child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, and father, Ethan Perry, who is serving active duty in the military and stationed in Louisiana, have been involved in the investigation. Seabolt did not explain how the parents were involved.
The TBI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting local detectives with the Amber Alert.
Evelyn is described as white with blond hair and blue eyes, weighing approximately 28 pounds and approximately 24 inches tall.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a poster about the child Wednesday afternoon. It was shared on Facebook more than a thousand times by late in the day.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.
UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now issued an AMBER Alert regarding the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell in Sullivan County.
The girl was last seen on Dec. 26, 2019, according to the TBI. Authorities learned about the missing girl on Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 15-month old child.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office received a State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral in reference to a child that had not been seen by certain family members in approximately two months.
Investigators immediately began an investigation. The Sheriff's Office said they have since discovered that the child, Evelyn Boswell was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019. Evelyn is a white female with blue eyes weighing approximately 28 pounds and approximately 24 inches tall.
The child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana, the Sheriff's Office said.
Contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 in reference to any information the public may have in regard to this missing child.
The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
"We realize that some may question why an Amber Alert has not been issued for the child," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "Criteria for issuing an Amber Alert are established by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued."
