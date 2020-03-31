BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is empty after all animals have been transitioned to foster homes, rescue organizations or adopted into forever homes, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.
"I want to take a moment to personally thank our amazing community, volunteers, incredible fosters, and wonderful animal loving staff!" the post states.
"We still have some incredible dogs looking for their happily ever after that are doing amazing in their fosters!!" it states.
The shelter still has animals for anyone still looking for a pet, the shelter said.
You can now apply to adopt online at www.animalshelter-sullivancounty.org and all paperwork is done digitally or virtually. Meet and greets are done practicing social distancing and only by healthy individuals, the shelter said.
"We are continuing to reach out to rescue organizations to secure spots for our animals to keep our fosters on the ready for intakes as they need to occur in emergent situations," the shelter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.