BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is empty after all animals were transitioned to foster homes, rescue organizations or adopted into forever homes, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

“I want to take a moment to personally thank our amazing community, volunteers, incredible fosters, and wonderful animal loving staff!” the post states. “We still have some incredible dogs looking for their happily ever after that are doing amazing in their fosters!!”

The shelter still has animals for anyone looking for a pet, the shelter said.

Anyone can apply to adopt online at www.animalshelter-sullivancounty.org, and all paperwork is done digitally or virtually. Meet and greets are done practicing social distancing and only by healthy individuals, the shelter said.

“We are continuing to reach out to rescue organizations to secure spots for our animals to keep our fosters on the ready for intakes as they need to occur in emergent situations,” the shelter said.

Shelters in Bristol and Washington County in Virginia are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

