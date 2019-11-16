BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nicole Cullop said she and her husband budget strictly and work a combined 80 to 100 hours a week to provide for their two children and themselves, but they have no savings.
She lives under the constant stress of knowing a costly car repair or injury that leaves her or her husband unable to work for a few weeks or months would completely unravel her family’s finances. She said she feels like she’s floating but could be sunk by a large wave at any time.
Cullop, 35, who works at Girls Inc. of Bristol as director of programs, is one of the millions of people across Tennessee who lives in a household classified by the United Way as “asset limited, income constrained, employed” or ALICE. They make more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living for their area.
In ALICE households, the head or heads of household are employed but struggle to pay for housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, taxes and technology. A September 2019 report by United Way that looks at financial hardship in Tennessee found that in 2017, more than 1 million households in the state, or 39%, were either in poverty or were making less than the basic cost of living.
At 39%, the percentage of Sullivan County households that were either struggling or in poverty was on par with the state as a whole, but pockets within the county had a higher share of ALICE households, especially the cities. Almost half of households in Bluff City were either struggling financially or in poverty, and that percentage for Kingsport was 43%. In Bristol, Tennessee, 45% of its 11,362 households fell below the ALICE threshold.
The other counties in Northeast Tennessee fared worse than Sullivan County, with the percentage of households either in poverty or considered ALICE ranging from 42% to 56%. A similar report for Virginia released in 2017 revealed that many parts of Southwest Virginia were even worse, with 59% of households across the region unable to meet the basic cost of living.
The ALICE report for Tennessee states that in Sullivan County, a single adult would need to make about $9 an hour, $18,252 per year, to pay for basic necessary expenses and taxes, which the report calls a survival budget. A household consisting of two parents and two children needs to make $28 an hour, $55,440 per year, off one or both parents. But the survival budget makes an assumption of absolute austerity. There’s no room for savings, loan payments, major car repairs, Christmas presents for the kids, dining out, pets or cable service.
Cullop said a number of non-negotiable, recurring expenses fall outside of what is in the survival budget.
“Student loans are really killing us,” Cullop said. “We live paycheck to paycheck.”
She said she expects to pay them until her kids, one 9 years old and the other 6, are in high school. They also pay tuition for their children to go to Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
She said because both she and her husband need to work full-time and no after-school programs are offered by the Sullivan County Schools near their home in Blountville, she and her husband pay tuition so their kids can go to Bristol Tennessee City Schools. After school, they go to be with her at Girls Inc.’s office in Bristol, Virginia until she leaves work.
She said trying to give her kids the best life possible while dealing with her family’s constraints adds to the stress she feels on a day-to-day basis. She doesn’t want them to worry, and she doesn’t want them to grow up and face the same financial struggles.
“It’s not their worry. I don’t want them to have to worry ‘OK, Mom and Dad don’t have the money,’” Cullop said.
She and her husband work side gigs for a little extra income — she drives for Uber on weekends, and he does side jobs, and, while the money they make helps them do things for their kids, it isn’t enough to put them in the green financially.
The ALICE report states that to be stable and economically viable, a single-person household would need to make $17.20 an hour, $34,392 a year, and a family of four would need to make $44.19 an hour, $88,380 per year. However, of the roughly 2.9 million jobs the report states are in Tennessee, nearly 44% pay $15 an hour or less.
The majority of ALICE workers are employed in jobs that involve building or repairing infrastructure, education or providing care. Despite the importance of these jobs and the people who do them, many are still low wage. The report acknowledges that wages across Tennessee have started to rise, especially on the lower end, but adds that most jobs in the state still do not offer an income that can even meet the survival budget.
Additionally, though there are resources and assistance through government programs and private organizations like United Way available to help those who are struggling. The report states that even with all the assistance available, there is still a huge gap between what households below the ALICE threshold make through work and financial assistance and the level of income necessary to meet their needs. The report also points out that many forms of assistance are not well-targeted, effective or timely and many ALICE households face the barrier of making too much to receive government assistance.
Cullop said the she doesn’t get any assistance, government or otherwise, because she makes too much to qualify, and she probably wouldn’t seek any if she could, though additional income would help. She said she wants people to know there are people working more than 40 hours a week who still struggle to make ends meet.
“There are people out there that are hard workers, that are doing everything they can, but they still struggle,” Cullop said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.