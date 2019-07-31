BRISTOL, Tenn.—The postponed Alabama concert at the new Thunder Valley Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 6.
“We’re thrilled that ALABAMA will be here in Bristol under the lights on Friday, Sept. 6 to entertain the fans of this region,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre. “We all have had Randy Owen in our thoughts as he continues to recover from some health issues. We're glad we were able to work together to find an alternative date and add a few additional seats for this show. We are all looking forward to a great night of music and seeing ALABAMA put on an amazing show.”
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the show, according to an announcement made on Wednesday afternoon. Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. and all previously purchased parking passes will be accepted. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. with special guest John Michael Montgomery. Following the event, the night sky will light up with the Food City fireworks spectacular in a fitting end to a great night of entertainment.
Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled date and purchased their tickets through the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre or Ticketmaster may contact their point of purchase for a refund by Monday, Aug. 12. To purchase tickets to the show, call 423-BRISTOL or visit ThunderValleyMusic.com.
For more information on how to be prepared for the ALABAMA show at the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health, please visit ThunderValleyMusic.com.