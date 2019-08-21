BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Alabama fans will have to wait until 2020 to see the band perform in the Twin City.
Bristol Motor Speedway issued a statement Thursday afternoon stating the band has postponed their concert date at the Thunder Valley Ampitheatre after doctors have advised more time is needed for lead singer Randy Owen to recover from ongoing complications from cluster migraines and veritgo.
“We are saddened to hear about Randy Owen’s on-going health issues that have unfortunately led to the postponement of their 50th Anniversary Tour," the release states. "We continue to work with ALABAMA’s team on a rescheduled date for next year at the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre. No further information is available at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Rescheduled dates for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.
"The '50th Anniversary Tour' has been very special to us," Alabama bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry said. "The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we've ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy's recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon."