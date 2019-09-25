BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Mark Canty, Tri-Cities Airport Authority’s director of business development, is now a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives, according to a news release.
Canty earned the certification by taking a 180-question examination that measures comprehensive knowledge of airport management. He is responsible for administration of Foreign Trade Zone No. 204 and projects related to the development and marketing of Aerospace Park at the airport.
He is a licensed U.S. Customs broker and a Tennessee certified economic developer, the release states.
