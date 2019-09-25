BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will hold a commodity distribution Oct. 15 at Real Life Church.

The distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis to income eligible households. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the church at 1317 Weaver Pike, Bristol, Tennessee, and will end at 1:30 p.m. or earlier if food is no longer available. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee.

Each recipient must have a light blue commodity identification card. A card is obtained by completing an application at the UETHDA Service Center at 522 Alabama St. or any other service center.

Recipients are encouraged to complete the application the week prior to the distribution, but staff will be on site to assist with cards. If someone other than the recipient is picking up the commodities, they must have the recipient’s ID card and be authorized on the application. Volunteers may be available to help the elderly and disabled carry their commodities.

