Appalachian Power reports that it is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment as the COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities.

"We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well," AEP said in a statement. "AEP is committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve navigate this uncertain time."

Other utility companies around the country have made similar moves to temporarily suspend disconnections.

