BRISTOL, Tenn. — Veteran fishermen and buddies Rodney Warr, Don Denton and Jeff Eastridge didn’t have much luck catching fish sitting on the new accessible South Holston fishing ramp Thursday morning, but they didn’t seem to mind.
They were among the members of the public and officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority gathered for the formal opening of a new ADA-accessible fishing ramp, just east of Osceola Island. The ramp and fishing area, which were completed earlier this month, have space for visitors. Rocks stacked along the ramp match the appearance of the nearby dam, and it has metal stands built in to hold fishing rods.
“It’s awesome. It’s really nice,” said Warr, a resident of Abingdon. “I see a lot more people fishing out here now.”
Denton of Bristol, Virginia, said the only thing he wished the new access ramp and fishing area had was a place where diehards like he and his friends could set up umbrellas during snow or heavy rain.
Jimmy Lemmond, a recreation engineer with TVA, said the idea for the ramp came out of talks with the public that occurred about two years ago. He said older folks and families with children told TVA they wanted easier access to fish along the river.
The project cost about $73,000 and took about three months to build, Lemmond said.
TVA has other projects in the works, as well.
Randy Short, with TVA’s forestry division, said they also plan for a 5-mile bike trail on 100 acres of underused TVA land near the Bristol Tennessee Water Treatment Plant off South Holston Dam Road. Short said the trail will be a loop and suited for beginner and intermediate level mountain bikers. The new trail is expected to cost $150,000 and be completed in either fall 2019 or spring 2020.
