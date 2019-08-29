PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Aaron T. Murphy, senior pastor of Thankful Baptist Church, Johnson City, and Jack Morgan the director of The Upper Room Bible College in Chuckey, Tennessee, have teamed up to provide accredited Bible college courses.

The non-denominational school will be held in Good Samaritan Ministries at 113 Industrial Park Drive, Piney Flats, and will offer graduate certificate courses for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degree programs accredited by New Life Christian Schools and Colleges International.

All classes will be taught by accredited instructors, ministers and teachers, according to the statement.

Classes start Sept. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., and will be held every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. thereafter.

For more information, contact Morgan at 423-552-6792, email upper.room@comcast.net or message Upper Room Bible College & Seminary on Facebook.

