Less than one week remains to request an absentee ballot by mail for the upcoming Nov. 5 general election in Virginia.

Local residents who qualify to vote an absentee ballot have until Oct. 29 to submit an application to request a ballot by mail. Next Saturday, Nov. 2, is the deadline to vote absentee in person at the city’s Office of Voter Registration, according to a written statement.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 2, for absentee voting.

Voters must meet one of the qualifying reasons to vote an absentee ballot in Virginia. A complete list is available at vote.virginia.gov.

A valid form of photo identification is required when voting in person. Visit vote.virginia.gov to see a list of acceptable types of ID or contact the local office to have an ID made free of charge.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments