Less than one week remains to request an absentee ballot by mail for the upcoming Nov. 5 general election in Virginia.
Local residents who qualify to vote an absentee ballot have until Oct. 29 to submit an application to request a ballot by mail. Next Saturday, Nov. 2, is the deadline to vote absentee in person at the city’s Office of Voter Registration, according to a written statement.
The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 2, for absentee voting.
Voters must meet one of the qualifying reasons to vote an absentee ballot in Virginia. A complete list is available at vote.virginia.gov.
A valid form of photo identification is required when voting in person. Visit vote.virginia.gov to see a list of acceptable types of ID or contact the local office to have an ID made free of charge.
