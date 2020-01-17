BRISTOL, Va. — Absentee voting is underway for the March 3 Democratic presidential primary election.

The Bristol, Virginia office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, except for state-recognized holidays, according to a news release from the registrar’s office. Virginia requires a reason to absentee vote such as having a disability or being out of town on Election Day. Voters must present a photo ID when voting in person, the release states. Applications for a mail ballot may be submitted via the online citizen portal at vote.virginia.gov or sent directly to the local office of elections. Contact the Bristol office for further information at 276-645-7318.

The Bristol office plans to participate in Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in downtown. A table will be set up at the Paramount Theatre, where Virginia citizens will be able to register to vote.

