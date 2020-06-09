BRISTOL, Va. — June 16 is the final day to submit an application for a mail absentee ballot for the June 23 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate race in Virginia.

Candidates include Alissa A. Baldwin, Daniel M. Gade and Thomas A. Speciale II. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Mark Warner on Nov. 3.

Qualified voters may use reason 2A for COVID-19 to request a mail ballot. Voters may apply online at vote.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation. City residents can also submit their application by email or fax or drop the application by the voter registration office at 300 Lee St. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. June 16, and postmarked applications will not be accepted.

Drive-thru absentee voting will continue at City Hall through June 20. The Bristol office of elections will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments