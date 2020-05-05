ABINGDON, Va. - Kayla M. Byrd, 35, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with reckless driving after a two-car crash on Saturday killed a 16-year-old boy from Abingdon.
Byrd was driving a 2018 Honda CRV, according to Virginia State Police, when the car collided with a 2001 Chrysler 200 in Washington County at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 19 (Porterfield Hwy.) at state Route 633 (Black Hollow Road).
Police said Byrd pulled out from Black Hollow Road, across the median, and was turning left into the northbound lanes of U.S. 19, when her car struck the other vehicle.
The impact of the crash caused the Chrysler, which was traveling north on U.S. 19, to run off the right side of the road and into a ditch.
The Chrysler's driver, a 33-year-old man from Abingdon, was not injured in the crash. A 50-year-old female passenger and a 10-year-old female passenger were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor and serious injuries, respectively. A 16-year-old male passenger from Abingdon was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.
Both drivers and all passengers were wearing seatbelts.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.