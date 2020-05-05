ABINGDON, Va. - Kayla M. Byrd, 35, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with reckless driving after a two-car crash on Saturday killed a 16-year-old boy from Abingdon.

Byrd was driving a 2018 Honda CRV, according to Virginia State Police, when the car collided with a 2001 Chrysler 200 in Washington County at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 19 (Porterfield Hwy.) at state Route 633 (Black Hollow Road).

Police said Byrd pulled out from Black Hollow Road, across the median, and was turning left into the northbound lanes of U.S. 19, when her car struck the other vehicle.

The impact of the crash caused the Chrysler, which was traveling north on U.S. 19, to run off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The Chrysler's driver, a 33-year-old man from Abingdon, was not injured in the crash. A 50-year-old female passenger and a 10-year-old female passenger were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor and serious injuries, respectively. A 16-year-old male passenger from Abingdon was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

Both drivers and all passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments