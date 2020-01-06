ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council awarded a contract Monday to study buildings in the town's historic district.
Councilman Al Bradley made the motion to award a $26,000 contract to Dovetail Cultural Resource Group to perform a professional survey of the historic district, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
The town of Abingdon has received approval for grant funding from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for this project. As work is completed, payments from the town’s general fund will be made to Dovetail, according to Morani.
Additionally, the town plans to submit requests to DHR for reimbursement.
The survey is slated to begin this month and should be completed by April 15.
In other business, Morani said improvements are being made to better illuminate the Main Street crosswalk at the Barter Theatre. That crosswalk has recently been the scene of two pedestrian collisions, one of which was fatal.
White stripes have been added to both sides of the crosswalk, Morani said, and reflective tape is slated to be added to posts nearby.
Also on Monday, Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson said she has been actively seeking a plan to get recycling efforts back in Abingdon following the loss of a contract in recent months to pick up recyclables.
