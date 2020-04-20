ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council meets tonight with a series of public hearings.
One hearing focuses on the proposed issuance of a $2 million bond by the town of Abingdon for the purpose of providing funds, together with other available funds, to pay costs of developing and constructing the public sports and recreation complex at The Meadows.
A second hearing is set for the consideration of a Virginia Department of Transportation request for a permanent easement over a portion of the Virginia Creeper Trail right-of-way.
This area parallels Drowning Ford Road, approximately 700 feet north of the existing intersection of the trail at U.S. Highway 58.
VDOT seeks this easement for construction and maintenance of two new bridges to be constructed along the proposed new alignment of U.S. 58, which connects Abingdon to Damascus.
A third hearing addresses the first reading of an ordinance to rename the Board of Architectural Review to “Historic Preservation Review Board.”
The agenda also includes a resolution to encourage support for the mutual aid and cooperation agreement for law enforcement services by and between the town of Abingdon and Washington County, Virginia.
The regular session/budget work session starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Council chambers on Main Street.
Due to social distancing guidelines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council chambers will be closed to the public. Yet citizens who wish to attend the meeting and address the Town Council during the public comment portion of the meeting or a public hearing can do so at Town Hall. Those who wish to address the Town Council must enter the building on the first floor.
Citizens who sign up to speak will be directed to the Arthur Campbell Room one at a time, where their comments will be livestreamed directly into the council chambers.
The council, in turn, has urged the public to watch the meeting on a livestream through the Town of Abingdon YouTube page.
