ABINGDON, Va. — Both the Barter Theatre and the Coomes Recreation Center are closed in Abingdon.
And who knows when either will open, due to concerns over COVID-19.
But both became focal points during the Monday meeting of the Abingdon Town Council.
The financially strained Barter Theatre was "well on its way" to recovering this season — until COVID-19 "radically changed" plans for this year's shows and stalled productions of shows in a way that might not be financially feasible, due to social distancing, producing artistic director Katy Brown told the council.
Currently, Barter has furloughed 93 employees, Brown said.
Even so, the Barter has tried to keep these employees on a health insurance plan and, in some cases, allow them to remain in employee housing, Brown said.
Yet Brown says she remains concerned that losing key personnel would make it "extremely difficult" to fire up the theater again quickly and "bring back the 145,000 people" that visited Barter on an annual basis.
At this stage, Brown said the theater has "cut as many costs as we can" but added, "Our job right now is to find a safe way to restart."
So, too, rests the fate of the Coomes Recreation Center, which closed on March 14 and has furloughed nearly its entire staff, due to a decline in meals and lodging taxes.
Councilman Derek Webb mentioned what he called a "vicious rumor" that the center would be closed permanently.
Town Manager Jimmy Morani also addressed that issue, saying plans are hopeful that the facility can eventually be reopened and that the furloughed employees can be recalled to the site.
Morani suggested the swimming pool, for one, might be reopened with limited visitors.
Still, he said, "That will be probably the last town center to reopen."
Closing the Barter Theatre has, in turn, lowered the number of tourists coming to Abingdon, which has resulted in a drop in meals and lodging tax revenue.
Result: In both tourism and in recreation, the town has laid off more than 70 full and part-time employees. Yet, Morani said, "All of those employees we will bring back as soon as possible."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.