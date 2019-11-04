ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council will allow roads built near The Meadows commercial development to become part of the town’s road system after a vote on Monday.

Town Manager Jimmy Morani said the roads have been inspected, and “everything’s fine.”

Now, he said, Cook Street Extension and Green Spring Road “will become part of the town system.”

Also on Monday, Morani reported that it is in the best interest of the town to turn the entrance road at the Washington Crossings Shopping Center and The Meadows — an extension of Green Spring Road — into a “public road.” Morani said he wants to seek funding through the Virginia Department of Transportation for the roadway.

The intent would be for the town to apply for a grant “to complete the entire roadway,” Morani said. “If we were unsuccessful in getting a grant, we could not fund that entire roadway.”

The town also plans to enter into agreements with entertainers for producing February shows called the “Abingdon Sessions” at the Barter Theatre.

In other business, the board appointed John Dew as the town’s new public works director.

“He is by far and away the most qualified candidate,” Morani said.

Dew is slated to start on Nov. 18.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

