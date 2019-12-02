ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council approved a series of appointments at its Monday meeting.

That included naming Police Chief Tony Sullivan as the town’s Coordinator of Emergency Management.

Also on Monday, the council reappointed Mike Rush to the town’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Town Council also filled the Hotel/Motel entity on the town’s Tourism Advisory Committee, due to Chris Lowe, the former manager of the Martha Washington Inn, leaving the area.

On Monday, the council voted to name Samir Patel to that committee to replace Lowe.

Callie Hietala was also appointed to fill the Arts and Culture position of the Tourism Advisory Committee at the William King Museum of Art.

In another appointment, the council approved naming Tim Wade to Sustain Abingdon to fill the expired term of Melissa Kalb, who is ineligible to serve an additional two-year term.

