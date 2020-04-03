A resident at the English Meadows assisted living facility in Abingdon has tested positive for COVID-19 — the first known case of the virus at a local nursing home facility in Southwest Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District and English Meadows Senior Living Community, an assisted living and memory care facility, are working together after a resident tested positive, the district said Friday. The individual is hospitalized.
English Meadows CEO and Founder Mike Williams said the facility was informed of the positive case Friday afternoon. The Abingdon facility has been working for months on COVID-19 preparations and has been meeting and exceeding all recommendations and orders coming from the Centers for Disease Control, Virginia Department of Health and other organizations, Williams told the public in a letter Friday.
“We have been on our highest alert and lockdown since early March,” Williams wrote.
English Meadows already had visitor restrictions in place, Health Director Dr. Karen Shelton said.
“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned,” Shelton said. “We’ll be working very closely with the fa-cility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and prevent further spread.”
Working with facility management, the Mount Rogers Health District is investigating potential sources of exposure and will continue working with English Meadows to provide guidance on infection control, Shelton said.
Williams said the safety and care of the residents is the facility’s top priority.
“We have amazing caregivers that have dedicated their lives to the care of our residents,” Williams wrote. “We have also spent the last two months, making sure that we are doing everything possible to also support those amazing caregivers.”
Shelton noted that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has banned social gatherings of more than 10 people and everyone should stay at home except for essential reasons.
“We all have a responsibility and duty to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and those around us,” Shelton said.
