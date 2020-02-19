ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council decided to drop the Meade Meadows project during its Wednesday work session.
That project would have upgraded a rest stop on the Virginia Creeper Trail and installed 10 parking spaces in the Winterham and Glenrochie Country Club neighborhoods.
But the project drew a lot of opposition at a public meeting two weeks ago at the Glenrochie Clubhouse.
“Everyone was of the same opinion,” said John Dew, the town’s director of public services.
Now, given the overwhelming opposition, Dew recommended that the project be scrapped.
Still, Town Manager Jimmy Morani noted that the town is installing public restrooms along the Virginia Creeper Trail at Watauga — not too far from the Meade Meadows site.
Also concerning the Virginia Creeper Trail, the council heard news from Dew about a future project to widen U.S. Highway 58.
That plan would use 1.09 acres in a maintenance easement on the trail at Drowning Ford with the construction of two bridges to widen U.S. 58 from two lanes to four lanes with a new alignment near Damascus, Dew said.
Construction would likely not start until 2021, Dew said, and would include building bridges about 65 feet above the trail.
In other business, council members discussed flooding on East Main Street within the past couple of weeks.
“This is not a new issue,” Dew said. “It certainly has an impact on Main Street/Route 11 traffic.”
Morani said the town needs to study the flooding issue with the help of a hydrologist. But he joked that the town could also simply use a giant “sponge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.