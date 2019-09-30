ABINGDON, Va. — Holston Street in Abingdon will be temporarily closed to traffic through Wednesday due to construction, according to a news release from the town of Abingdon.

The closing extends along Holston Street for about 600 feet north of West Main Street.

Town officials recommend that drivers use an alternate route while the work is underway.

