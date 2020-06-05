ABINGDON, Va.—Longtime Abingdon police chief Tony Sullivan has retired, according to the town manager.

Chief Tony Sullivan has retired from the Abingdon Police Department effective today at 5 p.m.

Lt. Jon Holbrook has been appointed Acting Chief of Police. Holbrook has over 16 years of service with the Abingdon Police Department. He has served the department as a patrol officer, accreditation manager, police academy instructor, and member of the Highlands Regional Crash Team. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2016 and has previously served as Interim Chief of Police.

James Morani

Town Manager

