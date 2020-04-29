ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon officials want to know what residents want when it comes to reopening the town’s businesses.

So they have created a survey to coincide with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to lift Executive Order 53 on May 8, which would allow nonessential retail businesses and restaurants to begin operating again after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey is slated to help Abingdon businesses gauge customer sentiment as they make plans to reopen safely and how to resume activities.

Questions ask whether customers want to dine in restaurants as soon as allowed, whether they want to wait a week or two — or not dine inside until the stay-at-home order is lifted June 10.

Other questions gauge customers’ reactions to shopping in “nonessential” retail stores.

Copies of the survey can be found at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh28edkgk9jvhu8z/start.

