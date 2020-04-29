ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon officials want to know what residents want when it comes to reopening the town’s businesses.
So they have created a survey to coincide with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to lift Executive Order 53 on May 8, which would allow nonessential retail businesses and restaurants to begin operating again after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The survey is slated to help Abingdon businesses gauge customer sentiment as they make plans to reopen safely and how to resume activities.
Questions ask whether customers want to dine in restaurants as soon as allowed, whether they want to wait a week or two — or not dine inside until the stay-at-home order is lifted June 10.
Other questions gauge customers’ reactions to shopping in “nonessential” retail stores.
Copies of the survey can be found at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh28edkgk9jvhu8z/start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.