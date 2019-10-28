ABINGDON, Va. — In cooperation with the town of Abingdon, Mountain Lynx Transit will provide transportation for town citizens this Election Day, Nov. 5, to three polling locations.
Rides will be provided to Abingdon Elementary School, Abingdon High School and Watauga Elementary School between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
To schedule transportation, call Mountain Lynx Transit at 276-676-0700. Abingdon officials recommend that those scheduling a ride know their polling place.
