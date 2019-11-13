ABINGDON, Va. — A Washington County jury found an Abingdon man guilty Wednesday of 31 counts of possession of child pornography.
The jury also recommended a sentence of 245 years in prison for David Wayne Anderson, 53. He was convicted after a two-day trial, according to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow.
A sentencing date will be set after the return of a presentencing report, Cumbow said. Additional charges of forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery will be tried later, he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.