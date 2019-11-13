ABINGDON, Va. — A Washington County jury found an Abingdon man guilty Wednesday of 31 counts of possession of child pornography.

The jury also recommended a sentence of 245 years in prison for David Wayne Anderson, 53. He was convicted after a two-day trial, according to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow.

A sentencing date will be set after the return of a presentencing report, Cumbow said. Additional charges of forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery will be tried later, he added.

