ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County early Tuesday, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

At around 12:29 a.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo traveling north on I-81 took the Exit 13 off-ramp and ran off the right side of the road, overturning several times, the release states. The driver, Eric D. Counts, 45, of Abingdon, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected into the interstate’s northbound travel lane, according to the VSP. He died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, the VSP said.

