ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man has been charged with attempted capital murder after authorities said a deputy was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Dustin Compton has also been charged with malicious injury to a law enforcement officer, felony elude, reckless driving, grand larceny and failure to yield at the right of way.

On Wednesday, Deputy Brad Loyd attempted to stop an SUV Compton was driving, according to the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle struck a parked vehicle on Corona Street in Bristol, Virginia, then crashed into Loyd’s patrol car, the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy exited his car before it was struck by the SUV. Loyd sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Compton is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

